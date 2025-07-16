New Analyst Forecast: $TPVG Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TPVG. Vilas Abraham from UBS set a price target of 7.0 for TPVG.
$TPVG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPVG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TPVG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vilas Abraham from UBS set a target price of $7.0 on 07/16/2025
- Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $5.5 on 04/28/2025
- Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $7.0 on 04/08/2025
- Crispin Love from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.0 on 04/08/2025
- Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $7.25 on 03/18/2025
$TPVG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $TPVG stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 134,939 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $941,874
- TREXQUANT INVESTMENT LP removed 86,971 shares (-38.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $607,057
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 80,900 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $564,682
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 77,656 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $542,038
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 68,153 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $475,707
- ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 64,606 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $450,949
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 58,165 shares (-30.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $405,991
