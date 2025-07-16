New Analyst Forecast: $TPVG Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TPVG. Vilas Abraham from UBS set a price target of 7.0 for TPVG.

$TPVG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPVG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TPVG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vilas Abraham from UBS set a target price of $7.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $5.5 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $7.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Crispin Love from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $7.25 on 03/18/2025

$TPVG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $TPVG stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

