New Analyst Forecast: $TPR Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TPR. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Positive' for $TPR.

$TPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPR in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Positive" rating on 04/16/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TPR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TPR forecast page.

$TPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $83.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $70.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Aneesha Sherman from Bernstein set a target price of $78.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Ashley Helgans from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Robert Drbul from Guggenheim set a target price of $70.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $64.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $55.0 on 10/29/2024

$TPR Insider Trading Activity

$TPR insiders have traded $TPR stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD KAHN (CEO and Brand President, Coach) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 121,321 shares for an estimated $8,442,779 .

. DAVID E HOWARD (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,042 shares for an estimated $3,531,892 .

. SCOTT A. ROE (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,727 shares for an estimated $2,227,043 .

. MANESH DADLANI (VP, Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,872 shares for an estimated $514,219.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 371 institutional investors add shares of $TPR stock to their portfolio, and 309 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.