New Analyst Forecast: $TPR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TPR. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $TPR.
$TPR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Positive" rating on 04/16/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
$TPR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $84.0 on 04/22/2025
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $83.0 on 02/03/2025
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $70.0 on 01/10/2025
- Aneesha Sherman from Bernstein set a target price of $78.0 on 01/07/2025
- Ashley Helgans from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 12/19/2024
$TPR Insider Trading Activity
$TPR insiders have traded $TPR stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TODD KAHN (CEO and Brand President, Coach) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 161,321 shares for an estimated $11,698,779.
- DAVID E HOWARD (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,042 shares for an estimated $3,531,892.
- SCOTT A. ROE (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,727 shares for an estimated $2,227,043.
- MANESH DADLANI (VP, Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,872 shares for an estimated $514,219.
$TPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 393 institutional investors add shares of $TPR stock to their portfolio, and 397 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 7,881,996 shares (+315.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $514,930,798
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 6,064,110 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $426,973,985
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 5,203,590 shares (+287.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,950,534
- FMR LLC removed 3,737,036 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $263,124,704
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,602,612 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $253,659,910
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,165,077 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $222,853,071
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 3,115,194 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,340,809
