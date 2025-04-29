New Analyst Forecast: $TPH Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TPH. Wedbush gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TPH.

$TPH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

$TPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TPH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.

$TPH Insider Trading Activity

$TPH insiders have traded $TPH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J. MITCHELL (President and COO) sold 77,384 shares for an estimated $3,029,583

$TPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $TPH stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

