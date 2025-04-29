New Analyst Forecast: $TPH Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TPH. Wedbush gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TPH.
$TPH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TPH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TPH forecast page.
$TPH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TPH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$TPH Insider Trading Activity
$TPH insiders have traded $TPH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS J. MITCHELL (President and COO) sold 77,384 shares for an estimated $3,029,583
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TPH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $TPH stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,265,510 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,407,392
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 764,436 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,718,449
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 349,199 shares (-94.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,661,955
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 304,097 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,026,557
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 302,763 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,978,186
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 290,951 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,549,883
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 284,224 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,305,962
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.