New Analyst Forecast: $TPC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TPC. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TPC.

$TPC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

$TPC Insider Trading Activity

$TPC insiders have traded $TPC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD N TUTOR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $5,734,500 .

. RAYMOND R ONEGLIA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,620,749.

$TPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $TPC stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

