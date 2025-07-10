New Analyst Forecast: $TPC Given $59.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TPC. Steven Fisher from UBS set a price target of 59.0 for TPC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TPC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TPC forecast page.

$TPC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Liam Burke from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 06/06/2025

$TPC Insider Trading Activity

$TPC insiders have traded $TPC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD N TUTOR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 310,000 shares for an estimated $12,271,343 .

. RAYMOND R ONEGLIA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,620,749.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $TPC stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.