New Analyst Forecast: $TOST Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TOST. Nate Svensson from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 54.0 for TOST.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TOST recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $TOST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nate Svensson from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $54.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $50.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $37.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $46.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Peter Heckmann from DA Davidson set a target price of $40.0 on 04/30/2025

$TOST Insider Trading Activity

$TOST insiders have traded $TOST stock on the open market 73 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 73 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN FREDETTE (President) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 1,315,092 shares for an estimated $51,834,277 .

. BRIAN R ELWORTHY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 349,624 shares for an estimated $14,862,276 .

. JONATHAN VASSIL (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 213,434 shares for an estimated $8,900,532 .

. CHRISTOPHER P COMPARATO has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $8,026,233 .

. ELENA GOMEZ (President, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 80,553 shares for an estimated $3,101,579 .

. DEVAL L PATRICK sold 34,222 shares for an estimated $1,129,531

AMAN NARANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,972 shares for an estimated $1,020,765 .

. PAUL D BELL sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $496,463

RICHARD KENT BENNETT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,712 shares for an estimated $418,975 .

. SUSAN CHAPMAN-HUGHES sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $330,000

$TOST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 368 institutional investors add shares of $TOST stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

