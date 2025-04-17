New Analyst Forecast: $TOST Given $46.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TOST. Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 46.0 for TOST.

$TOST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TOST recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $TOST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $38.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Thomas Poutrieux from BNP Paribas set a target price of $37.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $38.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 David Koning from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $38.0 on 12/04/2024

$TOST Insider Trading Activity

$TOST insiders have traded $TOST stock on the open market 75 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 75 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMAN NARANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 738,242 shares for an estimated $28,413,064 .

. DAVID YUAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 635,000 shares for an estimated $27,574,469 .

. CHRISTOPHER P COMPARATO has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 475,000 shares for an estimated $17,130,825 .

. STEPHEN FREDETTE (President) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 414,899 shares for an estimated $14,348,751 .

. BRIAN R ELWORTHY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 307,295 shares for an estimated $9,376,271 .

. JONATHAN VASSIL (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 159,825 shares for an estimated $5,523,909 .

. RICHARD KENT BENNETT has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 122,885 shares for an estimated $4,627,254 .

. ELENA GOMEZ (President, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 114,647 shares for an estimated $3,940,514 .

. DEVAL L PATRICK sold 34,222 shares for an estimated $1,129,531

SUSAN CHAPMAN-HUGHES sold 15,285 shares for an estimated $643,712

$TOST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 358 institutional investors add shares of $TOST stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

