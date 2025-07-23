New Analyst Forecast: $TOL Given $161.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TOL. Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a price target of 161.0 for TOL.

$TOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TOL recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $TOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $137.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a target price of $161.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Buck Horne from Raymond James set a target price of $130.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $120.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $169.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer set a target price of $155.0 on 05/15/2025

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $748,771

STEPHEN F. EAST sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $288,325

CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190 shares for an estimated $138,703 .

. MICHAEL J. GRUBB (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $60,000

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 381 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

