New Analyst Forecast: $TOL Given $161.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TOL. Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a price target of 161.0 for TOL.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TOL forecast page.
$TOL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TOL recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $TOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $137.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a target price of $161.0 on 07/23/2025
- Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 07/08/2025
- Buck Horne from Raymond James set a target price of $130.0 on 05/23/2025
- Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $120.0 on 05/23/2025
- Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $169.0 on 05/22/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 05/16/2025
- Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer set a target price of $155.0 on 05/15/2025
$TOL Insider Trading Activity
$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $748,771
- STEPHEN F. EAST sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $288,325
- CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190 shares for an estimated $138,703.
- MICHAEL J. GRUBB (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $60,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TOL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 381 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 3,800,580 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $401,303,242
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,137,785 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,138,718
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 1,116,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,870,117
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 767,715 shares (+232.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,063,026
- INVESCO LTD. removed 734,493 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,555,115
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 584,271 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,693,174
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 583,940 shares (+149.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,658,224
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.