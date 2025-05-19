New Analyst Forecast: $TOL Given $155.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TOL. Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer set a price target of 155.0 for TOL.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458

PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469 .

. CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

