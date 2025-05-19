Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $TOL Given $155.0 Price Target

May 19, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TOL. Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer set a price target of 155.0 for TOL.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458
  • PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469.
  • CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 3,800,580 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $401,303,242
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,137,785 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,138,718
  • LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 1,116,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,870,117
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 767,715 shares (+232.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,063,026
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 734,493 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,555,115
  • MARSICO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 701,928 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,407,831
  • JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 584,271 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,693,174

