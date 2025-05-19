New Analyst Forecast: $TOI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TOI. BTIG gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TOI.
$TOI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
$TOI Insider Trading Activity
$TOI insiders have traded $TOI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD A BARASCH purchased 1,358,448 shares for an estimated $1,415,095
- MARK L PACALA purchased 90,562 shares for an estimated $94,338
- BRAD HIVELY has made 3 purchases buying 309,056 shares for an estimated $59,433 and 0 sales.
- KAREN MARIE JOHNSON purchased 36,224 shares for an estimated $37,734
- DANIEL VIRNICH (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 22,640 shares for an estimated $23,584
- YALE PODNOS (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433
- JEREMY CASTLE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433
- ROBERT ROSS CARTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433
$TOI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $TOI stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,749,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,467,719
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 2,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $618,000
- JOSH ARNOLD INVESTMENT CONSULTANT, LLC added 1,988,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,267,346
- CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO removed 793,250 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $904,304
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 421,770 shares (+24.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $480,817
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC added 350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $398,999
- QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC added 162,724 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $185,505
