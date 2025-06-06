New Analyst Forecast: $TNXP Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TNXP. Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TNXP.

$TNXP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNXP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TNXP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TNXP forecast page.

$TNXP Insider Trading Activity

$TNXP insiders have traded $TNXP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SETH LEDERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $86,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.