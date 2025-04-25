New Analyst Forecast: $TNL Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TNL. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $TNL.

$TNL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

$TNL Insider Trading Activity

$TNL insiders have traded $TNL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN P HOLMES sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,804,000

JAMES J SAVINA (See Remarks) sold 26,442 shares for an estimated $1,478,292

GEOFFREY RICHARDS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,016 shares for an estimated $1,042,863 .

. JEFFREY MYERS (See Remarks) sold 13,569 shares for an estimated $731,911

GEORGE HERRERA sold 6,336 shares for an estimated $296,533

MICHAEL DEAN BROWN (See Remarks) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $93,313

$TNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $TNL stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

