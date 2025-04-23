New Analyst Forecast: $TNK Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TNK. Evercore ISI gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TNK.
$TNK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
$TNK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $TNK stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 2,050,649 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,595,323
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,668,072 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,372,584
- FMR LLC removed 1,480,670 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,915,859
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 906,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,077,593
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 848,325 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,754,851
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 772,024 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,718,834
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 591,512 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,536,262
