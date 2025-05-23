New Analyst Forecast: $TNDM Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TNDM. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $TNDM.

$TNDM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNDM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

$TNDM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TNDM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TNDM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a target price of $44.0 on 01/08/2025

$TNDM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TNDM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNDM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TNDM Insider Trading Activity

$TNDM insiders have traded $TNDM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEAN-CLAUDE KYRILLOS (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) purchased 10,538 shares for an estimated $190,966

$TNDM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $TNDM stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

