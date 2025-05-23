New Analyst Forecast: $TNDM Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TNDM. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $TNDM.
$TNDM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNDM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
$TNDM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TNDM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TNDM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 03/05/2025
- Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a target price of $44.0 on 01/08/2025
$TNDM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TNDM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNDM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/04.
$TNDM Insider Trading Activity
$TNDM insiders have traded $TNDM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEAN-CLAUDE KYRILLOS (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) purchased 10,538 shares for an estimated $190,966
$TNDM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $TNDM stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. added 4,466,307 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,574,442
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,033,997 shares (+80.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,811,382
- CHICAGO CAPITAL, LLC removed 949,881 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,199,719
- GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC removed 931,894 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,855,089
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 880,549 shares (-92.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,871,318
- BELLEVUE GROUP AG removed 782,456 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,991,856
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 777,590 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,008,791
