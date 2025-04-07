New Analyst Forecast: $TMUS Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TMUS. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TMUS.

$TMUS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMUS in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TMUS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TMUS forecast page.

$TMUS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMUS recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TMUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $270.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $250.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $275.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Kutgun Marai from Evercore ISI set a target price of $240.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $250.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $237.0 on 10/24/2024

$TMUS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TMUS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TMUS Insider Trading Activity

$TMUS insiders have traded $TMUS stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TELEKOM AG DEUTSCHE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 189,670 shares for an estimated $31,421,034 .

. G MICHAEL SIEVERT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $31,086,925 .

. RAUL MARCELO CLAURE sold 110,000 shares for an estimated $24,673,000

PETER OSVALDIK (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $11,251,750 .

. MARK WOLFE NELSON (EVP and General Counsel) sold 42,769 shares for an estimated $9,249,223

CALLIE R FIELD (President, Business Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,566 shares for an estimated $5,207,257 .

. ULF EWALDSSON (President, Technology) sold 19,407 shares for an estimated $5,155,081

NESTOR CANO (EVP, Transformation and CIDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,100 shares for an estimated $2,561,308 .

. TERESA TAYLOR sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,885,200

SRIKANT M. DATAR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,730 shares for an estimated $1,672,890 .

. DARA BAZZANO (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,888 shares for an estimated $1,046,272 .

. MICHAEL J. KATZ (Pres, Mkting Stgy & Prods) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $675,000

LETITIA A LONG sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $254,188

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TMUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 744 institutional investors add shares of $TMUS stock to their portfolio, and 659 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.