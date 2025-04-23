New Analyst Forecast: $TMO Given $610.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TMO. Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 610.0 for TMO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TMO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TMO forecast page.

$TMO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $610.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $610.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $693.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $585.0 on 01/02/2025

$TMO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TMO Insider Trading Activity

$TMO insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 97 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 95 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 87 sales selling 112,850 shares for an estimated $61,409,032 .

. STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924 .

. FREDERICK M. LOWERY (Executive Vice President) sold 18,300 shares for an estimated $9,732,122

MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,775 shares for an estimated $3,130,857 .

. GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $343,725 .

. NELSON CHAI has made 2 purchases buying 20 shares for an estimated $11,037 and 1 sale selling 16 shares for an estimated $8,449.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 996 institutional investors add shares of $TMO stock to their portfolio, and 1,274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.