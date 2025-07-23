New Analyst Forecast: $TMHC Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TMHC. Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a price target of 85.0 for TMHC.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TMHC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TMHC forecast page.
$TMHC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMHC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $TMHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a target price of $85.0 on 07/23/2025
- Taylor Morrison from B of A Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 05/05/2025
- Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $69.0 on 04/24/2025
- Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $85.0 on 04/23/2025
- Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $82.0 on 02/18/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $74.0 on 02/13/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $TMHC Data Alerts
Sign Up
$TMHC Insider Trading Activity
$TMHC insiders have traded $TMHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID C MERRITT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,402 shares for an estimated $153,685.
- JOSEPH TERRACCIANO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,537 shares for an estimated $93,372
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TMHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $TMHC stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 810,239 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,646,749
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 787,616 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,288,464
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC removed 724,889 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,522,335
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 671,970 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,345,078
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 617,792 shares (-45.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,092,231
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 606,872 shares (+1262.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,436,594
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 594,592 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,699,303
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.