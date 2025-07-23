New Analyst Forecast: $TMHC Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TMHC. Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a price target of 85.0 for TMHC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TMHC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TMHC forecast page.

$TMHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMHC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $TMHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a target price of $85.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Taylor Morrison from B of A Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $69.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $85.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $82.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $74.0 on 02/13/2025

$TMHC Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $TMHC Data Alerts

$TMHC insiders have traded $TMHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID C MERRITT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,402 shares for an estimated $153,685 .

. JOSEPH TERRACCIANO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,537 shares for an estimated $93,372

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TMHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $TMHC stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.