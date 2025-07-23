Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $TMHC Given $85.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TMHC. Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a price target of 85.0 for TMHC.

$TMHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMHC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $TMHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a target price of $85.0 on 07/23/2025
  • Taylor Morrison from B of A Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $69.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $85.0 on 04/23/2025
  • Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $82.0 on 02/18/2025
  • Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $74.0 on 02/13/2025
$TMHC Insider Trading Activity

$TMHC insiders have traded $TMHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID C MERRITT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,402 shares for an estimated $153,685.
  • JOSEPH TERRACCIANO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,537 shares for an estimated $93,372

$TMHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $TMHC stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

