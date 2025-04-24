New Analyst Forecast: $TMHC Given $69.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TMHC. Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a price target of 69.0 for TMHC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TMHC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TMHC forecast page.

$TMHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMHC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TMHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $69.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Carl Reichardt from BTIG set a target price of $75.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $55.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Buck Horne from Raymond James set a target price of $84.0 on 10/29/2024

$TMHC Insider Trading Activity

$TMHC insiders have traded $TMHC stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H LYON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,322,599 .

. DARRELL SHERMAN (EVP, CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 95,190 shares for an estimated $6,697,529 .

. DAVID C MERRITT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,402 shares for an estimated $153,685 .

. JOSEPH TERRACCIANO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,537 shares for an estimated $93,372

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TMHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $TMHC stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.