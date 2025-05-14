New Analyst Forecast: $TME Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TME. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TME.

$TME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TME in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TME, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TME forecast page.

$TME Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $TME stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.