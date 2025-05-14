New Analyst Forecast: $TME Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TME. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TME.
$TME Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TME in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025
$TME Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$TME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $TME stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 12,399,125 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,671,391
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 9,356,530 shares (+199.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,827,597
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 7,575,837 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,985,749
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 6,152,478 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,830,625
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 4,352,834 shares (+3382.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,724,337
- KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC added 4,128,678 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,494,249
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 4,066,038 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,591,607
