New Analyst Forecast: $TME Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TME. Deutsche Bank gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TME.

$TME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TME in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/29/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/06/2024

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/07/2024

$TME Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TME recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Boris Van from Bernstein set a target price of $14.0 on 11/04/2024

$TME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $TME stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

