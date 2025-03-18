New Analyst Forecast: $TMCI Given $9.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TMCI. An analyst from Truist Financial set a price target of 9.5 for TMCI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TMCI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TMCI forecast page.

$TMCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMCI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TMCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $9.5 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $16.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Ben Haynor from Lake Street set a target price of $14.5 on 12/31/2024

$TMCI Insider Trading Activity

$TMCI insiders have traded $TMCI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T. TREACE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $524,064

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TMCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $TMCI stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

