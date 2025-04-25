New Analyst Forecast: $TMC Given $6.25 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TMC. Jake Sekelsky from Industrial Alliance Securities set a price target of 6.25 for TMC.

$TMC Insider Trading Activity

$TMC insiders have traded $TMC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG SHESKY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 401,225 shares for an estimated $625,703 .

. ERIKA ILVES (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 217,099 shares for an estimated $240,979

ANDREW HALL sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $61,538

BRENDAN MAY has made 1 purchase buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $21,870 and 1 sale selling 8,916 shares for an estimated $14,889.

$TMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $TMC stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

