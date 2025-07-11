New Analyst Forecast: $TLN Given $315.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TLN. Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer set a price target of 315.0 for TLN.

$TLN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TLN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TLN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $282.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer set a target price of $315.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $366.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $314.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $265.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $243.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $282.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Ross Fowler from B of A Securities set a target price of $253.0 on 02/03/2025

$TLN Insider Trading Activity

$TLN insiders have traded $TLN stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP RUBRIC has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 388,530 shares for an estimated $114,091,989 .

. ANTHONY R HORTON has made 3 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $190,587 and 0 sales.

