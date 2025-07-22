New Analyst Forecast: $TKR Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TKR. Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a price target of 80.0 for TKR.

$TKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TKR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $TKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $80.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $85.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer set a target price of $88.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Chris Dankert from Loop Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $88.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $75.0 on 04/02/2025

$TKR Insider Trading Activity

$TKR insiders have traded $TKR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD G KYLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,380 shares for an estimated $2,051,097 .

. PHILIP D. FRACASSA (EVP & CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $407,500

$TKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $TKR stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

