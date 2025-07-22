New Analyst Forecast: $TKR Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TKR. Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a price target of 80.0 for TKR.
$TKR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TKR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $TKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 07/22/2025
- Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $80.0 on 06/24/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $85.0 on 05/19/2025
- Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer set a target price of $88.0 on 05/01/2025
- Chris Dankert from Loop Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 04/17/2025
- Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $88.0 on 04/16/2025
- Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $75.0 on 04/02/2025
$TKR Insider Trading Activity
$TKR insiders have traded $TKR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD G KYLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,380 shares for an estimated $2,051,097.
- PHILIP D. FRACASSA (EVP & CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $407,500
$TKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $TKR stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,066,486 shares (-40.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,648,348
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 959,672 shares (+108.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,971,626
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 935,554 shares (+631.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,238,265
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 765,518 shares (-80.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,017,778
- ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 485,318 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,879,804
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 484,049 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,788,601
- FMR LLC removed 406,226 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,195,462
