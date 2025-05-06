New Analyst Forecast: $TKR Given $71.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TKR. Michael Shlisky from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 71.0 for TKR.
$TKR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TKR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Shlisky from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $71.0 on 05/05/2025
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $70.0 on 04/01/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI set a target price of $91.0 on 11/13/2024
$TKR Insider Trading Activity
$TKR insiders have traded $TKR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD G KYLE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 88,144 shares for an estimated $6,808,766.
- PHILIP D. FRACASSA (EVP & CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $407,500
$TKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $TKR stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,176,277 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,950,889
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 959,672 shares (+108.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,971,626
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 428,545 shares (+1421.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,585,256
- PROVIDENT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 356,042 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,410,717
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 320,354 shares (+11.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,863,664
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 272,879 shares (+140.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,475,374
- COOKE & BIELER LP added 251,020 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,040,807
