TKR

New Analyst Forecast: $TKR Given $71.0 Price Target

May 06, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

May 06, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TKR. Michael Shlisky from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 71.0 for TKR.

$TKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TKR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Shlisky from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $71.0 on 05/05/2025
  • An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $70.0 on 04/01/2025
  • David Raso from Evercore ISI set a target price of $91.0 on 11/13/2024

$TKR Insider Trading Activity

$TKR insiders have traded $TKR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD G KYLE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 88,144 shares for an estimated $6,808,766.
  • PHILIP D. FRACASSA (EVP & CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $407,500

$TKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $TKR stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

