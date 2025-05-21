New Analyst Forecast: $TJX Given $142.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TJX. John Kernan from TD Securities set a price target of 142.0 for TJX.
$TJX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TJX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TJX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $146.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Kernan from TD Securities set a target price of $142.0 on 05/21/2025
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $151.0 on 01/10/2025
$TJX Insider Trading Activity
$TJX insiders have traded $TJX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TJX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERNIE HERRMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 68,110 shares for an estimated $8,252,906.
- ALAN M BENNETT sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $988,254
- AMY B LANE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $126,925
$TJX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,099 institutional investors add shares of $TJX stock to their portfolio, and 1,069 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 3,001,354 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $365,564,917
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,686,315 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $327,193,167
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 2,102,619 shares (+66.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $256,098,994
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 1,988,631 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,215,255
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,764,043 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $214,860,437
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,447,210 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $176,270,178
- ALECTA TJANSTEPENSION OMSESIDIGT removed 1,379,000 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,962,200
