New Analyst Forecast: $TJX Given $142.0 Price Target

May 21, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TJX. John Kernan from TD Securities set a price target of 142.0 for TJX.

$TJX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TJX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TJX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $146.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John Kernan from TD Securities set a target price of $142.0 on 05/21/2025
  • Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $151.0 on 01/10/2025

$TJX Insider Trading Activity

$TJX insiders have traded $TJX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TJX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERNIE HERRMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 68,110 shares for an estimated $8,252,906.
  • ALAN M BENNETT sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $988,254
  • AMY B LANE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $126,925

$TJX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,099 institutional investors add shares of $TJX stock to their portfolio, and 1,069 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

