New Analyst Forecast: $TITN Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TITN. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $TITN.
$TITN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TITN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TITN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $24.0 on 03/21/2025
$TITN Insider Trading Activity
$TITN insiders have traded $TITN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TITN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID JOSEPH MEYER (Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 25,524 shares for an estimated $429,658 and 0 sales.
$TITN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $TITN stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 401,302 shares (+141.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,670,397
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 188,998 shares (+42.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,670,541
- PRAETORIAN PR LLC removed 145,500 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,055,915
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 120,401 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,701,266
- UBS GROUP AG added 108,972 shares (+478.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,539,774
- STATE STREET CORP removed 104,346 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,474,408
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 101,756 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,437,812
