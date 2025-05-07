New Analyst Forecast: $TIMB Given $17.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TIMB. Mathieu Robilliard from Barclays set a price target of 17.5 for TIMB.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TIMB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TIMB forecast page.
$TIMB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TIMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TIMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 12/09.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$TIMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $TIMB stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. removed 1,375,658 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,529,047
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,009,675 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,873,778
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 700,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,232,000
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. added 696,454 shares (+64.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,190,299
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 483,838 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,689,934
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 351,641 shares (+151.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,135,298
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 283,002 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,328,103
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.