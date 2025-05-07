New Analyst Forecast: $TIMB Given $17.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TIMB. Mathieu Robilliard from Barclays set a price target of 17.5 for TIMB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TIMB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TIMB forecast page.

$TIMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TIMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TIMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 12/09.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TIMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $TIMB stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.