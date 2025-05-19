New Analyst Forecast: $TIGO Given $39.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TIGO. Leonardo Olmos from UBS set a price target of 39.5 for TIGO.
$TIGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $TIGO stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX added 8,701,732 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $263,401,427
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 5,470,214 shares (+5033.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,583,377
- BARCLAYS PLC added 3,171,957 shares (+1620.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,015,138
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,426,347 shares (+7978.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,445,523
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,421,077 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,286,000
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,248,417 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,059,582
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 1,888,602 shares (+41.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,167,982
