New Analyst Forecast: $THS Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $THS. John Baumgartner from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 24.0 for THS.

$THS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Baumgartner from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $32.0 on 11/12/2024

$THS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $THS stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

