New Analyst Forecast: $THS Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $THS. John Baumgartner from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 24.0 for THS.
$THS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Baumgartner from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 04/28/2025
- Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $32.0 on 11/12/2024
$THS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $THS stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,479,495 shares (+90.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,104,659
- SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. added 1,781,179 shares (+121.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,572,818
- SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,495,275 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,529,010
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,143,664 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,176,916
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 980,187 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,433,969
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 939,108 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,990,864
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 642,834 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,582,758
