New Analyst Forecast: $THS Given $21.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $THS. Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a price target of 21.0 for THS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $THS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $THS forecast page.

$THS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $THS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $21.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $24.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Robert Moskow from TD Cowen set a target price of $27.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $31.0 on 02/18/2025

$THS Insider Trading Activity

$THS insiders have traded $THS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP JANA has made 4 purchases buying 905,589 shares for an estimated $20,562,697 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN OAKLAND (CEO and President) purchased 4,660 shares for an estimated $100,003

ADAM DEWITT sold 1,439 shares for an estimated $32,391

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$THS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $THS stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.