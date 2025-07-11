New Analyst Forecast: $THRM Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $THRM. Luke Junk from Baird set a price target of 35.0 for THRM.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $THRM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $THRM forecast page.
$THRM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THRM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $35.0 on 07/11/2025
- Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $51.0 on 01/27/2025
$THRM Insider Trading Activity
$THRM insiders have traded $THRM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD T HUNDZINSKI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $133,350
- WILLIAM T. PRESLEY (President & CEO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $74,010
- KENNETH E WASHINGTON purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $47,702
- THOMAS STOCKER (SVP, General Manager, Europe) has made 2 purchases buying 321 shares for an estimated $8,010 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$THRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $THRM stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC removed 236,296 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,318,555
- TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. added 219,450 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,868,093
- FMR LLC removed 218,569 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,844,535
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 194,389 shares (-62.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,197,961
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 191,865 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,130,470
- HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC added 170,500 shares (+48.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,559,170
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 148,284 shares (-41.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,965,114
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.