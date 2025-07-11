New Analyst Forecast: $THRM Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $THRM. Luke Junk from Baird set a price target of 35.0 for THRM.

$THRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THRM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $35.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $51.0 on 01/27/2025

$THRM Insider Trading Activity

$THRM insiders have traded $THRM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD T HUNDZINSKI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $133,350

WILLIAM T. PRESLEY (President & CEO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $74,010

KENNETH E WASHINGTON purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $47,702

THOMAS STOCKER (SVP, General Manager, Europe) has made 2 purchases buying 321 shares for an estimated $8,010 and 0 sales.

$THRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $THRM stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

