New Analyst Forecast: $THO Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $THO. Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a price target of 78.0 for THO.
$THO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $THO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $78.0 on 06/04/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $100.0 on 03/06/2025
$THO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $THO stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH, LLC added 1,339,951 shares (+62.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,581,685
- SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 643,851 shares (+106.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,810,344
- ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 552,665 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,897,533
- TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/FL added 409,636 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,054,505
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 370,485 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,086,467
- MANE GLOBAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 332,355 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,809,697
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 326,584 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,758,333
