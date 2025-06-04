New Analyst Forecast: $THO Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $THO. Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a price target of 78.0 for THO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $THO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $THO forecast page.

$THO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $THO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $78.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $100.0 on 03/06/2025

$THO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $THO stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.