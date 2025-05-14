New Analyst Forecast: $THC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $THC. Bank of America Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $THC.

$THC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $THC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$THC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $162.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Gillmor from KeyBanc set a target price of $185.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Jamie Perse from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $140.0 on 12/16/2024

$THC Insider Trading Activity

$THC insiders have traded $THC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J ROBERT KERREY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 14,526 shares for an estimated $1,937,405 .

. CECIL D HANEY sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $310,650

$THC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $THC stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

