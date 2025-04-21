New Analyst Forecast: $TGT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TGT. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TGT.

$TGT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TGT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/25/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TGT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TGT forecast page.

$TGT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TGT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $150.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $122.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from KGI Securities set a target price of $132.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $150.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $137.0 on 11/20/2024

$TGT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TGT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 03/21.

on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to on 03/21. REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TGT Insider Trading Activity

$TGT insiders have traded $TGT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN C CORNELL (Executive Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $5,101,488

MATTHEW A LIEGEL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 287 shares for an estimated $32,580

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 768 institutional investors add shares of $TGT stock to their portfolio, and 1,113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.