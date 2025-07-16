New Analyst Forecast: $TGB Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TGB. Craig Hutchison from TD Securities set a price target of 5.0 for TGB.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TGB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TGB forecast page.
$TGB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $TGB stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD added 12,608,621 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,243,311
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,476,464 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,787,279
- AMITELL CAPITAL PTE LTD added 2,054,081 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,601,141
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 2,018,397 shares (+21.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,521,209
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 1,631,242 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,653,982
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,418,775 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,178,056
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP added 1,095,100 shares (+129.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,453,024
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.