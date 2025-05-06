New Analyst Forecast: $TFX Given $137.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFX. Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a price target of 137.0 for TFX.

$TFX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TFX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $137.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Anthony Petrone from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $191.0 on 03/05/2025

$TFX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TFX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$TFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $TFX stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

