New Analyst Forecast: $TFX Given $137.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFX. Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a price target of 137.0 for TFX.
$TFX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TFX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $137.0 on 05/02/2025
- Anthony Petrone from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 04/16/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $191.0 on 03/05/2025
$TFX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TFX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
$TFX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $TFX stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,005,906 shares (+53.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $277,196,150
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 494,147 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,948,283
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 407,442 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,516,527
- INVESCO LTD. added 347,003 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,759,593
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 262,364 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,695,544
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 261,279 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,502,436
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC added 215,961 shares (+105.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,436,738
