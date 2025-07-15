New Analyst Forecast: $TFX Given $130.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFX. Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a price target of 130.0 for TFX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TFX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TFX forecast page.

$TFX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $TFX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $138.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $130.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $173.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $137.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Craig Bijou from B of A Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $140.0 on 02/28/2025

$TFX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TFX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $TFX stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.