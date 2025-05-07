New Analyst Forecast: $TFPM Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFPM. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TFPM.
$TFPM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TFPM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
$TFPM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $TFPM stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 2,161,534 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,509,471
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 1,183,827 shares (+221.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,804,758
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 802,663 shares (+2463.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,370,996
- WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC removed 753,075 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,326,248
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 718,408 shares (+377.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,804,856
- AMUNDI added 538,425 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,097,912
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 427,017 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,422,335
