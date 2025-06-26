New Analyst Forecast: $TFPM Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFPM. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $TFPM.
$TFPM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TFPM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
$TFPM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $TFPM stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,869,399 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,948,990
- BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP removed 1,516,096 shares (-97.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,033,238
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 802,663 shares (+2463.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,370,996
- SCS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 792,613 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,178,538
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 523,878 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,032,263
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 344,141 shares (+37.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,590,300
- INVESCO LTD. removed 339,882 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,508,740
