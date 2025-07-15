New Analyst Forecast: $TFPM Given $46.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFPM. Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a price target of 46.0 for TFPM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TFPM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TFPM forecast page.

$TFPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFPM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TFPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a target price of $46.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Rene Cartier from BMO Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Matthew Murphy from Jefferies set a target price of $26.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $23.0 on 04/14/2025

$TFPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $TFPM stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.