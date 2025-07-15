New Analyst Forecast: $TFPM Given $46.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFPM. Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a price target of 46.0 for TFPM.
$TFPM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFPM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TFPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a target price of $46.0 on 07/15/2025
- Rene Cartier from BMO Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 06/25/2025
- Matthew Murphy from Jefferies set a target price of $26.0 on 04/22/2025
- Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $23.0 on 04/14/2025
$TFPM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $TFPM stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,869,399 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,948,990
- BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP removed 1,516,096 shares (-97.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,033,238
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 802,663 shares (+2463.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,370,996
- SCS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 792,613 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,178,538
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 523,878 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,032,263
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 344,141 shares (+37.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,590,300
- INVESCO LTD. removed 339,882 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,508,740
