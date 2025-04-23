New Analyst Forecast: $TFPM Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFPM. Matthew Murphy from Jefferies set a price target of 26.0 for TFPM.
$TFPM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $TFPM stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 2,161,534 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,509,471
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 1,183,827 shares (+221.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,804,758
- WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC removed 753,075 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,326,248
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 718,408 shares (+377.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,804,856
- AMUNDI added 538,425 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,097,912
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 427,017 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,422,335
- INVESCO LTD. removed 238,750 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,590,800
