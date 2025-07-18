Stocks
TFIN

New Analyst Forecast: $TFIN Given $63.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFIN. Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a price target of 63.0 for TFIN.

$TFIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFIN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TFIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $63.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 04/23/2025
  • Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $56.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $109.0 on 01/23/2025

$TFIN Insider Trading Activity

$TFIN insiders have traded $TFIN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • AARON P GRAFT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,500 shares for an estimated $1,011,615.
  • EDWARD JOSEPH SCHREYER (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 7,275 shares for an estimated $436,500
  • CARLOS M SEPULVEDA has made 2 purchases buying 7,030 shares for an estimated $334,967 and 0 sales.
  • CHARLES A ANDERSON purchased 3,950 shares for an estimated $201,292
  • DAVIS R DEADMAN has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $101,870 and 0 sales.
  • DEBRA A BRADFORD purchased 1,508 shares for an estimated $74,480
  • HARRISON B. BARNES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,650
  • MICHAEL P RAFFERTY has made 2 purchases buying 1,338 shares for an estimated $28,617 and 0 sales.

$TFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $TFIN stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

