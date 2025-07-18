New Analyst Forecast: $TFIN Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFIN. Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a price target of 63.0 for TFIN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TFIN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TFIN forecast page.

$TFIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFIN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TFIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $63.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $56.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $109.0 on 01/23/2025

$TFIN Insider Trading Activity

$TFIN insiders have traded $TFIN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON P GRAFT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,500 shares for an estimated $1,011,615 .

. EDWARD JOSEPH SCHREYER (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 7,275 shares for an estimated $436,500

CARLOS M SEPULVEDA has made 2 purchases buying 7,030 shares for an estimated $334,967 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLES A ANDERSON purchased 3,950 shares for an estimated $201,292

DAVIS R DEADMAN has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $101,870 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEBRA A BRADFORD purchased 1,508 shares for an estimated $74,480

HARRISON B. BARNES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,650

MICHAEL P RAFFERTY has made 2 purchases buying 1,338 shares for an estimated $28,617 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $TFIN stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.