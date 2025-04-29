New Analyst Forecast: $TFII Given $88.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFII. An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 88.0 for TFII.
$TFII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $TFII stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 1,732,730 shares (+42.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $234,074,495
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,219,253 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,708,887
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 1,100,441 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,658,574
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 693,008 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,618,450
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 579,359 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,265,607
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 258,157 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,874,429
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 241,656 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,645,309
