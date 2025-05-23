New Analyst Forecast: $TFII Given $118.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFII. Kevin Chiang from CIBC set a price target of 118.0 for TFII.

$TFII Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFII recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TFII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $103.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Chiang from CIBC set a target price of $118.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $88.0 on 04/28/2025

$TFII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $TFII stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

