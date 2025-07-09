Stocks
TFII

New Analyst Forecast: $TFII Given $108.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFII. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 108.0 for TFII.

$TFII Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFII recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TFII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $106.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $108.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Kevin Chiang from CIBC set a target price of $110.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $101.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $105.0 on 06/18/2025
  • Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $88.0 on 04/30/2025
  • J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $105.0 on 04/14/2025

$TFII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $TFII stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

