New Analyst Forecast: $TFII Given $108.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TFII. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 108.0 for TFII.
$TFII Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFII recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TFII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $106.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $108.0 on 07/09/2025
- Kevin Chiang from CIBC set a target price of $110.0 on 07/08/2025
- Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $101.0 on 07/08/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $105.0 on 06/18/2025
- Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 05/16/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $88.0 on 04/30/2025
- J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $105.0 on 04/14/2025
$TFII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $TFII stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 6,192,068 shares (-74.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $479,575,666
- JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD added 2,172,019 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,222,871
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,157,958 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,133,847
- TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. added 1,069,752 shares (+110.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,852,292
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 659,889 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,108,403
- FIL LTD added 650,633 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,391,525
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. added 623,116 shares (+122.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,260,334
