New Analyst Forecast: $TEX Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TEX. Jamie Cook from Terex set a price target of 55.0 for TEX.

$TEX Insider Trading Activity

$TEX insiders have traded $TEX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA GROSS (President - Aerials) sold 5,389 shares for an estimated $219,601

ANDRA RUSH purchased 1,325 shares for an estimated $48,972

PATRICK S CARROLL (Pres., Environmental Solutions) has made 2 purchases buying 109 shares for an estimated $4,623 and 0 sales.

$TEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $TEX stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

