New Analyst Forecast: $TEX Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TEX. Jamie Cook from Terex set a price target of 55.0 for TEX.
$TEX Insider Trading Activity
$TEX insiders have traded $TEX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSHUA GROSS (President - Aerials) sold 5,389 shares for an estimated $219,601
- ANDRA RUSH purchased 1,325 shares for an estimated $48,972
- PATRICK S CARROLL (Pres., Environmental Solutions) has made 2 purchases buying 109 shares for an estimated $4,623 and 0 sales.
$TEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $TEX stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 921,516 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,814,874
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 880,695 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,272,657
- INVESCO LTD. removed 813,489 shares (-67.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,733,614
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 712,499 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,918,212
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 413,722 shares (+117.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,630,417
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 322,028 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,166,217
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 287,648 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,867,341
