TEX

New Analyst Forecast: $TEX Given $48.0 Price Target

May 19, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TEX. Steven Fisher from UBS set a price target of 48.0 for TEX.

$TEX Insider Trading Activity

$TEX insiders have traded $TEX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID A SACHS has made 3 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,009,600 and 0 sales.
  • SIMON MEESTER (President and CEO) sold 9,877 shares for an estimated $505,109
  • JOSHUA GROSS (President - Aerials) sold 5,389 shares for an estimated $219,601
  • ANDRA RUSH purchased 1,325 shares for an estimated $48,972
  • PATRICK S CARROLL (Pres., Environmental Solutions) has made 2 purchases buying 109 shares for an estimated $4,623 and 0 sales.

$TEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $TEX stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

