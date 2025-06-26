New Analyst Forecast: $TER Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TER. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $TER.

$TER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TER in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Vertical Research issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025

$TER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TER recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $TER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $105.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $110.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Vertical Research set a target price of $135.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 01/22/2025

$TER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TER stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 03/03.

$TER Insider Trading Activity

$TER insiders have traded $TER stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY MEHTA (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,125 shares for an estimated $1,088,562 .

. GREGORY STEPHEN SMITH (President and CEO) sold 3,080 shares for an estimated $400,400

RICHARD JOHN BURNS (President, Semiconductor Test) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,329 shares for an estimated $280,183 .

. MERCEDES JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,875 shares for an estimated $218,937 .

. RYAN DRISCOLL (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 836 shares for an estimated $90,890.

$TER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 388 institutional investors add shares of $TER stock to their portfolio, and 461 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

